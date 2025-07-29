OBITUARY: Illeana May (Robbins) Dickinson

Illeana May (Robbins) Dickinson (97) born October 22, 1927, Sheridan, Wyoming, peacefully fell asleep in Jesus July 27, 2025, at home with her daughters in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and is awaiting the glorious return of Jesus and the resurrection day.

She was the wife of Thomas James Dickinson of Detroit, Michigan. They were married January 21, 1946. The mother of Joan Marie Dickinson Louden (Perry Sr), and Linda Ann Dickinson. She is the grandmother of Joseph Edward Danielewicz, Brian David Danielewicz, Amy Elizabeth Danielewicz McFarland (Charlie), and Jeffrey Alan Danielewicz. The great grandmother of Amanda Elizabeth Letson, (Lee), Victoria Grace Webb, Thomas James McFarland, and the great, great grandmother of Trinity Leigh Letson, and Xavier Lee Letson.

She was a member of the Murfreesboro Seventh-day Adventist Church and loved her church family and being part of the church program. She loved taking care of her family and running her household, cooking, reading, family vacations, dominoes, Old Maid, croquet, crossword puzzles, volunteering at the church school, and Thomas Kincaid paintings. She was a bank teller most of her working career.

She is preceded in death by her parents Maude and Benjamin Robbins, her sister Dorothy West, her stepbrother Francis Dunkin, her brother Max Robbins, and Thomas Dickinson.

In lieu of flowers, please give to your favorite charity.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

