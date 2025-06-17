OBITUARY: Ida Marie Beasley

Ida Marie Jones Beasley, age 90, went to be with the Lord on June 14, 2025. Mrs. Beasley was born in Murfreesboro, Rutherford County, Tennessee on February 10, 1935 and was preceded in death by her parents: Ernest Howard Jones and Ruby Blythe Jones. She was also preceded in death by her loving husband, James Russell Beasley. At Mr. Beasley’s passing, they were married one-month shy of their 70th Wedding Anniversary. Mrs. Beasley was also preceded in death by two grandchildren, Ryan Beasley and Emily Beasley; and two brothers, Howard Jones and Charles Jones.

Mrs. Beasley was a devoted Christian and loving wife, mother, grandmother and friend and will be greatly missed. Mrs. Beasley was a 1953 Central High School graduate and later worked at McClellan’s, a five and dime department store located on the Public Square. On April 17, 1954, Mrs. Beasley married the love of her life, her sweet Russell.

A longtime member of Franklin Road Baptist Church since 1963, Mrs. Beasley taught Sunday School for almost 40 years there. She was instrumental in helping start the Shut-In Ministry and she visited shut-ins for over 45 years. Mrs. Beasley was a prayer warrior and her sweet and thoughtful prayers were always in high demand.

Mrs. Beasley devoted her life to being a loving wife, homemaker and mother. Before her extended illness, Mrs. Beasley loved to sew, crochet, garden, cook and visit with her family and friends. Even though Mrs. Beasley was unable to walk, she crocheted over 25 baby blankets for the Pregnancy Center. Mrs. Beasley also served as President of the Franklin Road Home Demonstration Club where she shared her skills, creativity, and leadership with other women in the community.

Mrs. Beasley was survived by her sons, Danny Russell Beasley, Timothy Beasley and her bonus daughter, Melissa Elam. She was survived by five grandchildren: Christopher (Sally) Beasley, Lauren (James) Blanchett, Joshua (Emily) Beasley, Katie (Michael) Petrone, Sarah (D.K.) Stratton and her many great-grandchildren including her special great-grandchildren, Liam and Porter Blanchett. Mrs. Beasley was also survived by her siblings; David (Joan) Jones, Bobby (Jean) Jones, Alice Jones Rea, Naomi Jones, Carol Jones (Dwight) Davenport and some very special nieces and nephews.

The family extends its sincere thanks to Sharron Orr for her dedication and kindness in caring for Mrs. Beasley at night during her illness.

Visitation with the family will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 18th and from 11:00 a.m. until the funeral services at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 19th. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Burial to follow at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Bro. Dennis Buckley will officiate. Pallbearers will be her family and friends. www.woodfinchapel.com