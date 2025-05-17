OBITUARY: Ida M. Clark

It is with great sadness that the Clark family announces the passing of Ida Mai Clark. She died peacefully at home on Monday, March 17, surrounded by family.

Ida was born on June 4, 1941, to the late Randall and Carrie Carney. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, George W. Clark; her children Kim Clark, Keith (Kenesha) Clark, Keva (Aaron) Earl, and Karla Clark; and 7 grandchildren. She was also blessed with many loving siblings, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, too numerous to mention by name.

Family Visitation, Saturday, March 22, 2025 from 3-6:00pm at Hellum Funeral Chapel. Graveside Service, Monday, 1:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery 519 Greenland Dr. Murfreesboro, Tn.

Please keep the Clark Family in your thoughts and prayers.

Arrangements entrusted to Hellum Funeral Home, Inc. 611 South Highland Ave. Murfreesboro, Tn. 37130 (615) 893-4323.