Ida Lee Kathryn Powell Barlow, age 92 of Bell Buckle, TN, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2026, at her home.

A native of Warren County, TN, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Powell and Ella D. Farless Powell. Mrs. Barlow was also preceded in death by her husband, James Titus Barlow, two brothers, Haston and Quimm Powell, and a sister, Clara P’Pool.

Mrs. Barlow is survived by her daughter, Ella Mitchell of Bell Buckle, TN; grandsons, Travis Lee Mitchell of Bell Buckle, TN and Matthew Brian Mitchell and his wife Robin of Murfreesboro, TN; great-grandchildren, Destiny Schwartz and her husband John, Trenton Shade, and Jordin Mitchell; great-great-grandchildren, Preston and Oliver Schwartz; special friend, Evelyn Mitchell of Bell Buckle, TN, and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be held Tuesday, May 19, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. A graveside service will be held at 2:30 PM Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with Chaplain Jon Amspaugh officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Mrs. Barlow was a member of the Shellsford Baptist Church and a retired LPN.

An online guestbook for the Barlow family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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