OBITUARY: Ida Elizabeth Brown

Ida Elizabeth Brown, age 85, of Lavergne, Tennessee, passed away on Friday, November 28, 2025 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to the late Jimmy Clarence and Mary Ann Reed Harrell.

Ida is survived by her daughters, Theresa Neal and Sheila Long and Sheila’s fiancé, David French; great granddaughter, Lyric Carver; sister, Terry Roberts; niece, Pamela Heaton; nephew, David Jackson and his wife Tracey; dear family friends, Barbara Perry and Shirley Oatsvall.

She was preceded in death by late husband Paul Brown and granddaughter, Theresa Michele Moore.

A graveside service to celebrate Mrs. Brown will be at Two O’clock the afternoon of Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Roselawn Memorial Gardens with visitation also on Wednesday, December 3, 2025, at Roselawn Funeral Home from Twelve noon until the graveside service at Two O’clock. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Ida was a very loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was known to sacrifice her own needs and wants to make sure her family had what they needed. She would work multiple jobs to provide for her family. Her favorite job was working closely with Nashville Judge William Higgins. She was a strong person and raised her family to know what is right and what is wrong. Most of all she loved Jesus and lived her life in a way that proved her love for Jesus.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email