Mr. Hunter Buchanan Fann, age 31, of Henderson, NV formerly of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Friday, January 8, 2021. He was born in Murfreesboro to Randall K. and Layte Lasseter Fann. Hunter was a 2008 graduate of Oakland High School and 2012 graduate of MTSU’s School of Journalism and attended Jennings Jones School of Business.

Hunter was an avid sports fan. He was a self-employed, independent sports betting handicapper and odds maker in Las Vegas, NV. His passion was making winning picks for his clients.

Hunter is survived by his parents, Randy and Layte Fann; sister, Samantha Lasseter Fann; paternal grandparents, Melvin and Mary Ann Fann; aunt, Jeanine Lasseter; and numerous friends. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Sam and Roberta Lasseter.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 16, 2021 at 2:00pm at Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Nobody Goes Hungry Las Vegas in support of hospitality workers affected by the pandemic many of whom were his friends.

www.woodfinchapel.com