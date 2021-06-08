Howard Steven Primm

Howard Steven Primm, age 67 of Murfreesboro died Monday June 7, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Howard Primm, Jr. and Margaret Anne Tolbert Primm.

Mr. Primm was a member of Leanna Church of Christ and was a veteran of the Unites States Army. He was retired from Hilliard Lyons in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Primm is survived by his children, Katy Underwood and husband Kyle, Shane Primm and wife Kari; grandchildren, Case Underwood, Knox Allen, Remington Primm; mother of his children, Diana Primm; girlfriend, Jeannie Henderson Hoover.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until funeral service at 3:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Kevin Dye will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Howard Steven Primm, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here