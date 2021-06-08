Howard Steven Primm, age 67 of Murfreesboro died Monday June 7, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford County and was preceded in death by his parents, Richard Howard Primm, Jr. and Margaret Anne Tolbert Primm.

Mr. Primm was a member of Leanna Church of Christ and was a veteran of the Unites States Army. He was retired from Hilliard Lyons in Murfreesboro.

Mr. Primm is survived by his children, Katy Underwood and husband Kyle, Shane Primm and wife Kari; grandchildren, Case Underwood, Knox Allen, Remington Primm; mother of his children, Diana Primm; girlfriend, Jeannie Henderson Hoover.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until funeral service at 3:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Kevin Dye will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

