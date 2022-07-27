OBITUARY: Howard Ewing Montgomery

Howard Ewing Montgomery, age 94 of LaVergne, Tennessee departed this life peacefully on Sunday, July 24, 2022.

He was born March 22, 1928 to the late Joe R. Montgomery and Evie McGowen Montgomery.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 67 years Frances P. Montgomery, a daughter Beverly J. Montgomery, four brothers William (Jodean), Joe, Thurman (Ann), and Raymond Montgomery and twin sisters Mai Murphy and Eva Sumrall (Benny).

He is survived by his daughter Melissa Bannister (Jr.), grandchildren Zachary Bannister (Jessi), Jade Cazares (Pablo), and Jeffrey Bannister. Great grandchildren Kaylee, Keegan and Easton Bannister, 2 Brothers in law Campbell Murphy & Philip Paul, 2 sisters in law Tootie & Juanita Montgomery, and many nieces & nephews.

He was a true citizen of Lavergne. He loved and worked for the community for many years. He grew up working on different farms until the age of 16 when he went to work for Krogers in Tullahoma for 2 years.

He then joined the Army Air Corp. in 1946 and was discharged from the Air Force in 1949. He worked as a civilian at the Sewart Air Base in Smyrna until it closed, then went to work at the downtown Nashville Post Office until retirement.

He was well known for his quick wit, sense of humor and ear to ear smile. He liked to rhyme funny words in his speech and his writings. He had many “Howardisms” that he would use regularly and they will be remembered fondly by all who knew and loved him. Perhaps the most quoted is “This is livin’ ain’t it?” It speaks so true of his life philosophy – to enjoy whatever it is you’re doing each day.

Visitation will be held at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna on Wednesday, July 27, from 3 – 7 pm and on Thursday, July 28, from 9 – 10 am with funeral services to follow immediately at 10 am with grandchildren Zachary Bannister, Jade Cazares, and Jeffrey Bannister officiating. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

His wishes were that in lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lavergne Church of Christ Benevolence Fund, 244 Old Nashville Hwy LaVergne, TN 37086 or American Legion Post 288, P.O. Box 1778 Smyrna, TN 37167.

