Howard Banks, age 85 of Murfreesboro, died Saturday, January 11, 2020 at his home surrounded by his family. He was a native of Centerville and a son of the late Mitchum and Olivia King Banks. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Clarence and Pete Banks.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Peggy Banks; children, Randy Banks of Smyrna, Tina Sanders and husband Randy, Lee Banks and wife Tina, all of Murfreesboro; grandchildren, Samantha Bolden and husband Daniel, Christopher Johnson and wife Mahota, Brittany, Jeremy, Dakota, and Dylan Sanders, Jordyn, Joslyn, and Nathan Banks; great grandchildren, Bentley, Blakeley, Braidon, Bailee, and Emma; a sister in law, Bobbie Banks of Murfreesboro and a brother in law, Gene Mayberry and wife Lynn of Smyrna; as well as a host of other loving family and friends.

Mr. Banks was a member of Westwood Baptist Church and retired as a truck driver from Roadway Express with over 30 years of service.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral services will be 11:00 am Tuesday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastors, Jason Morrison and Marla Sharp officiating. Burial will be 2:00 pm Tuesday at Totty’s Bend Church of Christ Cemetery in Hickman County with Pastor Lee Banks officiating.

