OBITUARY: Hortense ‘Joy’ Scarnati Farone

Hortense “Joy” Scarnati Farone, age 95 of Murfreesboro passed away on Wednesday, October 16th, 2024.

She was born on October 20, 1928 in New Castle, PA to John and Catherine Manfredo Scarnati who preceded her in death.

She was a parishioner of St. Vitus Church and worked for several years at Shenango China Pottery in New Castle. She married Anthony Louis Farone, Sr. on May 22, 1954, who preceded her in death on November 7, 1995.

She was also preceded in death by five brothers and four sisters.

Mrs. Farone was a member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church for the past twenty years, where she enjoyed volunteering at St. Rose School cafeteria.

She is survived by her son Anthony (Mary) Farone, Jr, grandchildren Mary Grace (Jorge) Hurtado, Catherine Farone, Daniel Farone, and Dominic Farone, and great-grandchildren Emma Rose Hurtado and Roman Miguel Hurtado.

Visitation will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, October 19th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 2:00 PM. A private graveside service will be held at St. Vitus Cemetery, New Castle, PA. Woodfin Memorial Chapel is responsible for arrangements www.woodfinchapel.com.

