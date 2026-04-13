Horace Rayford (Ray) Mahaffa, age 77, passed away peacefully Wednesday, April 8th, 2026, at Manchester Health and Rehabilitation Center, surrounded by family and friends who loved him dearly.

Ray was born on April 17th, 1948, in Manchester, Tennessee. Rayford proudly served his country in the United States Army and was an honorable member of The Plumber and Pipe-fitters Association.

Ray is survived by his wife, Margaret Yvonne Mahaffa, son: Kelly Ray Mahaffa, daughter: Rachael (Nicky) Driver, grandchildren: Taylor (Courtney) Driver, Madison Reeves (Skylar) and four great-grandchildren: Miller Ray Reeves, Margaret (Maggie) May Reeves, Mollie Rose Reeves, and Mack Russell Reeves. Ray also left behind two felines whom he loved dearly, Socks and Sunshine. Rayford is also survived by multiple in-laws, Darlene Powell, Debbie Davis, Jennie Smith, Freda (Joe) Smith, and Dawn (Jon B) Pedigo. Rayford is further survived by many nieces and nephews who loved him dearly. He was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. Mahaffa (father) and Mary Margrette Elam Keel (mother), Treva Bundy (sister), and Mike (Shag) Mahaffa (brother).

Graveside service for Rayford will be held on April 11th, 2026 at McMahan Cemetery at 2 p.m. 3227 McMahan Rd. Woodbury, Tennessee 37357 United States.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services LLC – Smyrna.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email