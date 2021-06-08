Horace Fred Walkup

Horace Fred Walkup, age 96 of Murfreesboro died Sunday June 6, 2021. He was a native of Rutherford County. He was preceded in death by his wife, Frances Dillon Walkup; parents, Horace Ray Walkup, and Fancye Lyon Walkup; brothers, William Hall Walkup, and Lyon Walkup.

Mr. Walkup was a lifelong member of Cripple Creek Presbyterian Church, and a retired Grocery Wholesaler.

He is survived by his daughters, Janice Wilkinson and husband Larry, Dianne Hall and husband Billy; son, Jerry Walkup and wife Cynthia; grandchildren, Jason Wilkinson and Jen Hagenow, Ellen Ehleben and husband Jason, Molly Bertsch and husband Spencer, Chelsy Melvin and husband Michael, Dillon Hall, Abby Hall, Jennifer Walkup, Emily McDaniel and husband Steven, Lindsey Walkup, Laura Walkup; great-grandchildren, Sadie, Weston, George, Charlie, Carter; brother, Gene Walkup; sister, Ruth Ridenour.

Memorials may be made to Cripple Creek Presbyterian Church 2627 Cripple Creek Road Readyville TN 37149.

Visitation will be 11:00AM until funeral service at 1:00PM Thursday at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Rev. Roy Paterik will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

To send a flower arrangement or to plant trees in memory of Horace Fred Walkup, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.


