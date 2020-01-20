Hope Elizabeth Culver, age 31 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday January 16, 2020. She was born in Davidson County and attended Veterans Church of Christ. Hope had worked as a teacher at Rock Springs Middle School.

She is survived by her husband, Dustin Culver; daughter, Lola Culver; mother Marla Curry Shelly of Smyrna; father, Anthony Shelly of Smyrna; brothers, JP Shelly and wife Leigh of Washington DC, Michael Shelly and Danielle of Greenville NC; grandmother, Betty Curry of Smyrna; uncle, Thurl Noonkester of Smyrna; aunt, Mica Harris of Middleton, TN.; father-in-law, Ken Culver of Mufreesboro; mother-in-law, Mareica Marshall and husband Steve of Smyrna; sister-in-law, Ashley of Alabama; brother-in-law, Aaron Culver of Murfreesboro and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 6:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rubel Shelly officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com