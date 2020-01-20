Hope Elizabeth Culver

Hope Elizabeth Culver, age 31 of Murfreesboro, died Wednesday January 16, 2020. She was born in Davidson County and attended Veterans Church of Christ. Hope had worked as a teacher at Rock Springs Middle School.

She is survived by her husband, Dustin Culver; daughter, Lola Culver; mother Marla Curry Shelly of Smyrna; father, Anthony Shelly of Smyrna; brothers, JP Shelly and wife Leigh of Washington DC, Michael Shelly and Danielle of Greenville NC; grandmother, Betty Curry of Smyrna; uncle, Thurl Noonkester of Smyrna; aunt, Mica Harris of Middleton, TN.; father-in-law, Ken Culver of Mufreesboro; mother-in-law, Mareica Marshall and husband Steve of Smyrna; sister-in-law, Ashley of Alabama; brother-in-law, Aaron Culver of Murfreesboro and a host of other family and friends.

Visitation will be 2:00PM to 6:00PM Sunday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Funeral service will be 12 Noon Monday at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Rubel Shelly officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com

