OBITUARY: Homer Lynn Birchfield

It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Homer Lynn Birchfield of Oneida, Tennessee, who passed away on June 11, 2025, at the age of 64.

Born in Huntsville, TN on May 2, 1961, he was preceded in death by his parents Hugh B. Birchfield and Hattie Mae Birchfield (Hill); and his siblings, Phyllis Brummett, Tom, Thurston, Carl, Jeffery, and Jerry.

He was a member of First Baptist Church in Huntsville, TN.

Homer is survived by his siblings, Judy (Mark) of Richmond, VA; June Nicdao (Audie) of Rockvale, TN; and Fred (Charlene) of Sunbright, TN; and brother-in-law, Frank Brummett of Fremont, OH – and many other relatives and friends.

Those who knew Homer will remember that he had a rare gift for making others smile and laugh, leaving a lasting impact on all who crossed his path.

There will be no public service, but friends and family can leave remembrances on the funeral home website.

Homer is in the care of the Smith Family Funeral & Cremation Services in Murfreesboro, TN.

Website: smithfamilyfcs.com