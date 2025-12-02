OBITUARY: Homer Bobby Reeves

Homer Bobby Reeves, age 84, passed away on November 29, 2025, at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and served in the United States Army.

Bobby was preceded in death by his parents, John Ira Reeves and Myrtle E. Reeves; and wife, Martha Evelyn Reeves.

He is survived by his sons, Bobby (Connie) Reeves, Tony Reeves and Chris (Sharon Dunkerson) Reeves; six grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 4:00-7:00 PM, Tuesday, December 2, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

Chapel service will be 2:00 PM, Wednesday, December 3, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers with Steve Pendergrast officiating. Burial will follow in Coleman Cemetery with James Dunkerson, Chris Reeves, Dylan Lawson, Joshua Sanders, Lonnie Hall and Dustin Reeves serving as pallbearers.

