OBITUARY: Holly Marie Sain-Pearson

Holly Marie Sain-Pearson of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, she was 50 years old.

She is survived by her husband, James Christian Pearson; children, James Zachary Pearson, Madison Lee Pearson, and beloved dog Hank; parents, Sonia Christian Sain and David Russell Sain (Karen); sister, Jessica Sain Leech and husband Jeffrey; and nieces and nephew, Mylan Elizabeth Leech, Austin Marie Leech, William Douglas Leech, and Anslee Dell Leech.

Holly was a teacher with the Rutherford County School system for 26 years, where she made a tremendous impact on her students and peers. She had an infectious smile and lit up any room she entered. She clung to her faith during her battle with breast cancer over the past two and a half years. She will be remembered by all for her beautiful spirit and her ability to love each person unconditionally.

Visitation with the Pearson family will be Friday, November 18, 2022, from 2:00 PM to 5:00 PM at New Vision Baptist Church with Celebration of Life to follow at 5:00 PM. Funeral service will be Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 11:00 AM at New Vision Baptist Church with Brady Cooper and Darrel Whaley officiating. Burial will follow at Milton Cemetery. Zachary Pearson, Dalton Frantz, Dan Frantz, Jeff Leech, Michael Black, Shawn Hicklen, and Mark Pennington will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Holly’s memory to The Vanderbilt Breast Center, www.give.vanderbilthealth.org (select “Other” in the “What would you like your donation to support?” menu, and specify Vanderbilt Breast Center in the comment section), or to Alive Hospice of Murfreesboro, www.alivehospice.org/get-involved/give/.

https://www.woodfinchapel.com

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/