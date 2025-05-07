OBITUARY: Hollis ‘Scott’ Morris

Hollis “Scott” Morris, age 60, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, May 4, 2025.

He was a lifelong resident of Rutherford County and worked 41 years in maintenance at Rutherford County School System. Scott is a Christian of the Methodist Faith.

Scott was preceded in death by his father, George Hollis Morris.

He is survived by his mother, Brenda Morris Shaffer; wife, Jacquelyn Simmons Morris; children, Corey Tanner Morris, Kristie Jennifer Brink; sister, Shelley Dorene Johnson; grandson, Jeffrey Scott Brink; and numerous nieces.

Visitation will be 10:00 AM until time of chapel service at 2:00 PM on Thursday, May 8, 2025 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home with Brother Joey Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Windrow Cemetery with Tim Tucker, Trevin Tucker, Tony Robinson, Junior Pugh, Willie Cooper, and Carl Jernigan serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be Shane Douglas and past and present maintenance workers at Rutherford County School System.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email