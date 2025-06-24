OBITUARY: Hilma Ree McDevitt

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Hilma Ree McDevitt, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who passed away peacefully on June 20, 2025, at the age of 77.

Hilma was born on January 7, 1948, in Sylacauga, Alabama, to Sara Elizabeth Green and I.D. Green. She was a graduate of B.B. Comer High School and earned a Bachelor’s degree from Jacksonville State University. On August 29, 1969, Hilma married the love of her life, John B. McDevitt Jr., in Jacksonville, Alabama, and they shared a wonderful life together for over 55 years.

Hilma was known for her kind and generous spirit. She was a devoted wife and mother, and her greatest joy came from spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. A lifelong learner, she enjoyed reading and solving puzzles, and always found happiness in quiet moments with her loved ones. Hilma also worked at the Jacksonville State University Cafeteria and JCPenney, but it was her role as a homemaker that she cherished most.

She was a woman of intelligence and compassion, always thinking of others and ensuring those around her felt cared for and appreciated. Her love for her family was immeasurable, and her presence will be deeply missed.

Hilma is survived by her loving husband, John B. McDevitt Jr., children Ed (Dana) McDevitt, Ken (Heather) McDevitt, and Leigh Ann (Marcus) Antoniak, and grandchildren Logan, Joshua, Simon, Isaac, and Aubree. She is also survived by her brother Jack (Jayne) Green.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Elizabeth Green and I.D. Green.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Tuesday, June 24, 2025, from 4:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Roselawn Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens. A graveside service will take place on Wednesday at 10:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens. https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/murfreesboro-tn

Hilma will be remembered for her kindness, her love of family, and her generous heart. She leaves behind a legacy of warmth and devotion that will continue to inspire all who knew her.

