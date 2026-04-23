Hildegard Szatori, 92, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on April 15, 2026.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Dieter Szatori, who passed away 22 years ago, and her grandson, Derrick Cotterman.

Hildegard was born and raised in Germany and came to the United States after marrying an American soldier, beginning a life filled with family and devotion.

She is survived by her three daughters, Rosemarie Rinaldi (Vincent), Diana Stroh (Carl), and Monica Hosler (Gary); her grandchildren, Dominic Rinaldi (Megan), Marcus Rinaldi (Allie), Travis Cotterman (Abby), Christopher Stroh (Leeanna), Erika Williamson (Alex), and Ryan Dugan (Andrea); as well as eight great-grandchildren.

Hildegard was a woman of strong faith, which guided her throughout her life and gave her comfort and strength.

She was happiest in the presence of her family, whom she loved deeply and unconditionally. She was a kind and gracious woman who met everyone with warmth and carried a grateful spirit throughout her life. She was known for her unwavering positive attitude and for never complaining, even in difficult times.

She had a lifelong love of knitting, crocheting, and all kinds of needlework and crafts. She also enjoyed playing cards and games of all kinds. In her later years, she especially enjoyed Rummikub and word search puzzles.

As a child in Germany, she learned to play the accordion and especially enjoyed playing traditional polka music.

Hildegard will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her love of family, her strong faith, and the happiness she found in life’s simple pleasures. She was deeply loved by her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Funeral arrangements pending for Thursday April 30, 2026.

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This obituary was published by Flanner Buchanan – Washington Park East.

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