Hershel Owen “Sid” Jackson, age 92 of Eagleville, TN, passed away Sunday, January 24, 2021. He was the son of the late Horace Owen and Ora Mai Love Jackson. Mr. Jackson was also preceded in death by a brother, Horace Elton Jackson; sister, Bettie Love Jackson Langen; and son-in-law, Kenneth W. Snell.

Mr. Jackson is survived by his wife of 70 years, Virginia Brown Jackson; sons, Horace Owen Jackson and his wife Robin, and John Phillip Jackson all of Eagleville, TN; daughter, Twila Jackson Snell of Murfreesboro, TN; grandchildren, Houston Owen Jackson and his wife Staci, and Rebecka Lynn Jackson.

A graveside service will be held 10:30 AM Thursday at the Williamson Love Jackson Cemetery in Eagleville, TN with Pastor Dennis Fink officiating. Burial will follow in the Williamson Love Jackson Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Jackson was a member of the Concord Methodist Church, a 1947 graduate of Eagleville High School, and retired from G. E. in Murfreesboro. He was a long-time member of the Eagleville Lions Club, a little league coach, an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, and a strong supporter of Eagleville High School.

