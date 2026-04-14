Hernon Louis Logston, a beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, passed away peacefully on April 7, 2026, at the age of 79. Born on August 12, 1946, in the quaint seaside town of Fernandina Beach, Florida, Hernon was the cherished son of Robert and Veldene Gail Logston. He was predeceased by his loving parents and his brother Bill Logston, with whom he shared many treasured childhood memories.

A devoted family man, Hernon leaves behind a legacy of love and laughter with his surviving family members: his son, Michael Logston; his daughter, Lisa Logston; his cherished grandson, Sam Logston; and his brother, David Logston. Hernon was also surrounded by many beloved family and friends who will continue to celebrate his life and the joy he brought to all who knew him.

Hernon’s life was marked by a commendable dedication to service, both to his country and his community. In the 1970s, he proudly served as a member of the US Marine Reserves, a testament to his enduring sense of duty and commitment. This spirit carried over into his career as a firefighter for the Metro Nashville Fire Department, where he dedicated 25 years to protecting and serving the community with courage and compassion.

Outside of his professional life, Hernon was a man of many interests and passions. He found joy in the simple pleasures of life, and his laughter was often the soundtrack to gatherings with family and friends. An avid sports fan, Hernon cherished moments spent watching games with his family, sharing in the highs and lows of each season. His love for westerns and war movies was well-known, often sparking lively discussions and debates over family dinners.

Hernon’s adventurous spirit shone brightly during his frequent trips to the casino, where he could lose himself for hours in the thrill of the game. He also carried forward a cherished tradition of fishing and hunting with his father and son, creating memories that will be held dear for generations. Family game nights were a staple in the Logston household, with Hernon often leading the charge in board games and card games, always ready with a joke and a smile.

Known for his stubborn yet endearing nature, Hernon had a remarkable ability to bring laughter to any situation. His great sense of humor and penchant for pestering those he loved were hallmarks of his character, making him a constant source of joy and amusement to all who were fortunate enough to know him.

Family and friends are invited to celebrate Hernon’s life on April 19, 2026, at 4:00 PM at All Saints Episcopal Church, located at 1401 Lee Victory Parkway, Smyrna, TN 37167. Together, we will honor Hernon’s memory, sharing stories and cherishing the indelible mark he left on each of our hearts.

In celebrating Hernon’s life, we remember a man who lived fully, loved fiercely, and laughed often. His spirit will live on in the memories we hold dear, and his legacy will continue to inspire us all.

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This obituary was published by Simple Cremation & Funeral Services.

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