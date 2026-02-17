Herbert C. Irgens, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, formerly of Ida Grove, Iowa, passed away on February 4, 2026, following a brief illness. He was 85 years old.

Herb was born on October 15, 1940, in Brooklyn, New York. Following high school, he attended Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. Upon graduation, he began a long and rewarding career as an educator and coach. He began teaching and coaching at Turkey Valley High School in Jackson Junction, Iowa. While there, Herb met his lifelong love, Mary Jo Hosting.

Herb and Jo were married and later moved to Ida Grove, Iowa, where they built their life together and raised their family. They had two children, Todd and Melissa, and built a much larger family of friends and community, touching countless lives in the process.

Throughout his career in Ida Grove, Herb served as a wrestling coach, girls’ track coach, physical education and health teacher, and for much of his tenure, the school’s athletic director. He began the Ida Grove Invitational Wrestling Tournament, which today bears his name and stands as a lasting testament to his dedication and impact. Herb was more than a coach-he was a mentor, role model, and steady influence in the lives of generations of students and athletes. Until the end of his life, he reveled in sharing stories of the teams and athletes he coached, able to recall each of them by name when asked.

Following his career in education, Herb turned his longtime summer work into a full-time profession, painting homes and buildings-a craft he had spent many summers perfecting during school breaks. He continued painting until retirement, when he and Jo moved to Mississippi to be closer to their grown children and their families.

Jo passed away in 2020. Herb spent the remaining six years of his life missing her dearly, holding close the memories of the life they built together.

Over the years, Herb built a life centered on family, hard work, and community. Those who knew him appreciated his steady presence, humility and gentle kindness. Whether offering advice, lending a hand, or simply sharing a story, Herb left a lasting impression on the people around him.

Herb is survived by his two children, Todd (Patti) of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and Melissa of Atlanta, Georgia; six grandchildren, Destiny Irgens, Taj Howie, Ezra Jones, Tori (Skyler) Mummert, Cameron (Alyssa) Maymon, and Allison Maymon; and ten great-grandchildren, Benjamin, Haiden, Bohdi, Cohen, Maddox, Tobin, Othia, Carter, Emmarie, and Coldin. His family will miss him deeply and will forever attempt to better exemplify his kindness and caring for others.

A service to celebrate Herb’s life will be held at a later date.

Published by Sioux City Journal on Feb. 17, 2026.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email