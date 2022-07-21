OBITUARY: Herald Wayne Buckner

Herald Wayne Buckner, age 87, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas and a resident of Rutherford County.

Herald served in the United States Army.

Herald was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Hazel Austin Buckner; wife, Opal Della Buckner; and brother, Gerald Buckner.

He is survived by sons, Phillip Buckner and Steve Buckner; and granddaughters, Casey Buckner and Misty Harriman.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

