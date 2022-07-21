Thursday, July 21, 2022
OBITUARY: Herald Wayne Buckner
Obituaries

OBITUARY: Herald Wayne Buckner

Jennifer Haley
By Jennifer Haley
Herald Wayne Buckner, age 87, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, July 19, 2022.

He was born in Little Rock, Arkansas and a resident of Rutherford County.

Herald served in the United States Army.

Herald was preceded in death by his parents, Noel and Hazel Austin Buckner; wife, Opal Della Buckner; and brother, Gerald Buckner.

He is survived by sons, Phillip Buckner and Steve Buckner; and granddaughters, Casey Buckner and Misty Harriman.

A memorial service will be scheduled for a later date.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.

 

