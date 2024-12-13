OBITUARY: Henry Harrison Neese Jr.

Henry Harrison Neese, Jr., 82, walked through the Pearly Gates on December 6, 2024. He was at his Murfreesboro, Tennessee home with his wife by his side as he made his journey.

He was born on September 9, 1942 in Jerseyville, Illinois to parents Gertrude Killebrew (deceased) and Henry H. Neese, Sr. (deceased). He was the second of six children: Arlene Kaiman, Jerome Neese (deceased), Cheryl Betty, Connie Frazier (deceased), and Gary Neese.

He graduated with majors in Agriculture and English from Jersey Community High School in Jerseyville, Illinois in 1960. He was a member of the FFA and Science Club. He was also a naturally talented artist who loved painting animals and landscapes.

Henry and Kathryn Williams fell in love and married on December 22, 1972. Kathy and Hank would have celebrated their 52nd wedding anniversary this month.

“Hammering Hank” was an Industrial Maintenance Mechanic by trade, but he was also an auto mechanic, electrician, and welder. There was nothing he could not fix, and there was never a need to call a repairperson.

Having grown up on a farm, Hank loved the outdoors and was a skilled hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed playing penny-ante poker and card games. He also loved scratch-off lottery tickets and going to the casino.

As a betting man, he knew the only sure bet was on his family. His most treasured role was that of a family man. His family came first, no matter what. He was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He will be greatly missed.

In lieu of a service or visitation, family and friends, whose lives Hank touched, are welcome to reach out to Kathy to reminisce and offer comfort.

https://www.smithfamilyfcs.com

