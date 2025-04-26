OBITUARY: Hencil “Hank” Clay Walls, Jr.

Hencil “Hank” Clay Walls, Jr. age 92 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee died Friday, April 25, 2025. He was a native of Rutherford County and a son of the late Hencil Clay Walls, Sr. and Bessie Mae Dickson Walls. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Robbie Jean Walls; a brother, Buddy Walls; and sisters, Dean Benson and Marie Comer.

Survivors include his children, Kimberly Walls Hinton and husband John; Clay Walls, III and wife Robbie; and a sister, Betty Davis, all of Murfreesboro; five grandchildren, Killian Sharp, Ryan Hinton, Dylan Hinton, Sarah Garner, Caleb Walls; and a host of other loving family and friends.

A lifelong resident of the Rucker community, Hank was an avid outdoorsman and a devout Christian. He was proud to be a retired Fire Captain for the Murfreesboro Fire Department and an Army Veteran. His kindness touched the lives of family, friends, and neighbors. He will be forever in our hearts until we meet again.

A graveside service will be 3:30 pm Sunday, April 27, 2025, at Evergreen Cemetery with Chaplain Lee Douglas officiating. An online guestbook is available for the Walls family at www.woodfinchapel.com.