Helen Ruth Akins, age 96 of La Vergne died Thursday, February 10, 2022.

She was a native of Paducah KY, and was preceded in death by her parents, Harry Crittendon and Frances Crittendon Flood; husband, Jack D. Akins; son, Tony Akins; daughter, Beverly Skeeters; grandchildren, Jack Akins, Mark Akins. Mrs. Akins was of the Baptist Faith and a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother.

She is survived by her daughter, Sharon Gilbert, and husband Melvin; grandchildren, Michelle Tipton and husband Monty, Minyon Akins, Kimberly Curevich, Billy Harvey, Tara Hiers, and husband Ben, Michael Akins, Cheree Akins, Stephen Akins; great-grandchildren; 16 great-great-grandchildren 13.

Visitation will be Tuesday 9:00 AM until funeral service 11:00 AM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. Burial will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. www.woodfinchapel.com