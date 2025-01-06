OBITUARY: Helen Roberta Lane

Helen Roberta Lane, age 90, passed away Tuesday, December 31, 2024.

She was born in Rutherford County, Tennessee to the late Willie M. and Hallie Roberta Jakes, Sr.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Fred Lane; brothers, Willie Jakes, Jr., Jessie Jakes, and Dorris Jakes; as well as a sister, Mary Malone.

She is survived by sons, Kenny Black and Timothy Black; daughter, Shelia Hall; brother, Joe Jakes; six grandchildren; six great grandchildren; and many other family and friends.

Helen was known for having a good time. After her husband passed away some years later you might find her at the local Moose lodge or at The Cherry Tree dancing. At night she would often slip down to her sister-in-law’s apartment where they would watch the news and catch up on the daily gossip.

She was diagnosed with dementia approx. 5 years ago, she moved to Community Care of Rutherford County where she was cared for by many wonderful people. She grew a real heartful relationship with her nurse Becky who took wonderful care of her.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, January 6, 2024, at 11:00 AM at Roselawn Memorial Gardens under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels. An online guestbook is available for the Lane family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

