OBITUARY: Helen Rena Johnson

Helen Rena Johnson, age 58 of Murfreesboro, Tennessee passed away Saturday, June 1, 2024, at her home following a lengthy illness.

She was a native of Murfreesboro and a daughter of Ronnie and Helen Johnson who survive her.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by daughters, Nicole Luper, Danielle Cook (Anton), and Brittany Calvert (Zachary); siblings, Ronda Walters (Douglas), Rocky Johnson (Dana), and Rita Scott (Tony); grandchildren, Kailey Shea Shoemake, Talan Chance Shoemake, Alyssa Morine Taylor, Cordale Blake Alexander, Kayden Bravadean Cook, Kingston and Kay’lani Rose; one great-grandson, Maverick Taylor; and a host of other loving family and friends.

Visitation will be Wednesday, June 5, 2024, from 4:00 until 7:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel and again Thursday from 3:00 pm until the time of funeral services beginning at 5:00 pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Memorial Chapel and an online guestbook is available for the Johnson family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

