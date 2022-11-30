OBITUARY: Helen Morton Tucker Smith

Helen Morton Tucker Smith, age 100 of Murfreesboro, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, November 26, 2022.

She was a native of Winchester, TN and a daughter of the late Clint and Betty Tucker.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Duncan Smith; a brother, Charles Tucker; and sisters, Elizabeth Bratton, Virginia Garner, and Margaret Moon.

Survivors include her sons, Roger Smith and wife Patti of Eagleville and Charles Smith and wife Sherry of Murfreesboro; ten grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and a host of other family, friends and caregivers including Beryl Pixley, Raylene Carleton-Wood, Sylvia Gerhart, and Nina Borgen.

She will also be dearly missed by her church family at Salem United Methodist Church where she not only was the oldest member but was also the church organist for over 50 years. Known as an extremely talented musician and a beautiful piano player, she was taught by her mother who was a music teacher at Sewanee.

She was a 1940 graduate of Franklin County High School and shortly after graduation, she left for Washington, DC to work at the Pentagon during WW2. Following the war, she returned to Tennessee where she began her marriage of 57 years to Duncan Smith.

She retired from State Farm as their first female underwriter in 1985 after 35 years of service. She was an avid bridge player and loved to travel, especially with her friend, Sissy Dismukes. She enjoyed knitting and it was with a servant’s heart that she often made blankets and baby caps for the hospital nursery. Helen was also talented at needlepoint and filled her home with beautiful tapestries.

Graveside services will be 10:30 am Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Evergreen Cemetery with Bro. Thad Collier officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Helen to the Salem United Methodist Church.

Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Woodfin Funeral Chapels and an online guestbook is available for the Smith family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

