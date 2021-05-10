Mr. Michael “Mike” Ray Skidmore, age 68, of Murfreesboro, TN passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021. He was born in Nashville, TN to the late Harold and Vivian Rogers Skidmore. Mr. Skidmore proudly served his country in the United States Army and Navy. He most recently was a court officer for Rutherford County. Mr. Skidmore was a faithful member of Centerpointe Apostolic Church. He was an avid shooter and sportsman and enjoyed bluegrass music.

Mr. Skidmore is survived by his wife of 39 years, Belinda Vise Skidmore; children, Laura Michelle Philpott and her husband Travis of Portland, TN and Michael Ross Skidmore and his wife Heather of Fort Sill, OK; and grandchildren, Abigael, Noah, Abbie, Ryder, Scarlett, and Caroline.

Due to recent health concerns, the family requires masks to be worn at all times

Visitation with the family will be Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from 1:00pm until 3:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 3:30pm at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

