OBITUARY: Helen Marie Townsend Allen

Helen Marie Townsend Allen, age 86 of LaVergne, TN passed away Thursday, November 20, 2025. A native of Nashville, TN, she was the daughter of the late Edward C. Townsend and Tommie Mae Hutchenson Townsend. Mrs. Allen was also preceded in death by her husband, Olin B. Allen, a daughter, Regena Foley, a son, Rickey Allen, a granddaughter, Robin Parton, and several brothers and sisters.

Mrs. Allen is survived by her daughter, Teressa George and her husband Gene of Nashville, TN; brother, Randall Townsend and his wife Jackie of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Stacey Young and her husband Austin, Kevin George, Katie George, Jeannie Henney and her husband Larry, and Karen Daingerfield and her husband Sean; 13 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

Visitation with the family will be from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM Tuesday, November 25, 2025, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Tuesday following the visitation with Pastors David Gray and Elizabeth Overstreet officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

