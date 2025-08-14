OBITUARY: Helen Joyce Rush

Helen Joyce Hill Rush, age 91 of Manchester, TN formerly of Murfreesboro died Tuesday, August 12, 2025, at McArthur Manor Assisted Living in Manchester. She was a native of Coffee County, Tennessee and was the daughter of the late Winfred Hill and Beulah Garner Hill. She was also preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Hill and Winfred Hill, Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 50 years, John T. Rush, Jr; a daughter, Debbie Whaley and husband Jeffrey of Wartrace, TN; a son, Wallace Robertson (Sarah) of Manchester; a stepson, Victor Douglas Rush (Darlene) of Cross Plains, TN; a stepdaughter, Vivian Gail Rush (Riley) of Manchester; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and a host of other loving family and friends.

Mrs. Rush attended Motlow State Community College and retired as an oncology nurse after many years of service.

Visitation will be at Woodfin Memorial Chapel on Friday, August 15, 2025, from 10:00am until the time of funeral services beginning at 11:00am. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

