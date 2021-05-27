Helen “Honey” Hardiman, age 94, passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and JimElla Thigpen; and four brothers.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 72 years, Egene Hardiman; daughters, Deborah Dixon, Jackie Berger; granddaughter Jansen Donsbach and her husband Stephen; nieces, nephews and numerous friends.

Helen was born in Lexington, Alabama but grew up in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee. She moved all over the world to support her husband’s military career. She mainly spent her years being a home maker and an extremely caring wife and mother. She attended several schools and acquired certifications and licenses, though chose not to make a career for she would rather spend time with her family. She and Gene resided in Smyrna, Tennessee for the past 48 years. She was involved in Al Menah Shriners and a member of the Smyrna Lions Club and Eastern Star.

She was the life of the party. She never met a stranger and had a passion to help others. She found the good in everyone. Her laugh and joy were contagious. She enjoyed reading her bible daily. In her spare time she enjoyed playing cards, solitaire, sudoku, and cross words. Honey always dressed to perfection. She was so loved and will be missed by everyone.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to the Smyrna Lions Club, Shriners Hospitals, or Nashville Rescue Mission.

Visitation will be Tuesday, June 1, 2021 from 4:00-8:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna. Funeral service will be Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel Smyrna with burial following at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.