OBITUARY: Helen Gray Henard

Helen Gray Henard passed away on Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, she was 90 years old.

She was the daughter of the late Oliver and Wealtha Stone.

She was also preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Donald Henard; sisters, Elizabeth Dyer, Pauline Coe, Ruth Allen, Lenora Mullinax; brothers, Thomas Stone, Oliver Stone, and Hugh Stone.

She is survived by her son, Charles Henard; daughters, Elaine Moody (Tony), Nancy Brown (Bryan), Mindy Pruitt; grandchildren, great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Edith Stone and Mary Pinkerton; brother-in-law, Kenneth Mullinax; sister in law; Betty McDaniel; nieces; nephews; and many other family and friends.

She attended Walter Hill High School. Donald and Helen were 40 year members of Bethlehem Church of Christ, where she was a very active member to her church family. Helen retired from Reeves Rogers Elementary School Cafeteria.

She loved to quilt, cook, and was a very devoted wife, mother, and grandmother.

Visitation with the family will be Friday, September 23, 2022 at Woodfin Memorial Chapel from 4:00-8:00 PM and again Saturday, September 24, 2022 from 10:00 AM until the service at 11:00 AM with Brother Nickey Nichols officiating. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery with grandsons and son in laws serving as pallbearers. https://www.woodfinchapel.com

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Avalon Hospice.

