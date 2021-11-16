Funeral services for Mrs. Helen Geneva Greene, age 82 of Manchester, will be conducted at 1:00 PM on Sunday, November 14, 2021, at Manchester Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Blanton’s Chapel Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM until 7:00 PM on Saturday, November 13, 2021, at the funeral home.

Mrs. Greene passed from this life on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in Murfreesboro, TN.

Geneva was born in Bedford County on March 1, 1939, the daughter of the late Louis and Flora Vickers. She was a homemaker for many years taking care of her children before becoming a bookkeeper. She would make custom cakes for friends and family, and she coached girls’ softball. Geneva loved going to Florida with her family and watching the Atlanta Braves play. She always had a smile on her face. Geneva loved her family and friends more than anything. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.

In addition to her parents, Geneva is also preceded in death by her beloved husband of 52 years, Frank “Buck” Greene; brothers, Donald Vickers, Chalmer Vickers, and James Vickers; sister, Katherine Vickers Ray. She is survived by her son, Frank Greene (Laura); daughters, Janet Greene Monroe (David) and Debbie Driver; sister, Bobbie Sue Alford; grandchildren, Nicole, Robert, Kenny, LyTisha, Patricia, Kayla, David, Jared, Brittany, and Isabell; 11 great-grandchildren.

