OBITUARY: Helen Florine Dennis Kinslow

Helen Florine Dennis Kinslow passed away peacefully on December 16, 2024, at the age of 79.

A native of Rutherford County, Tennessee, Helen was known for her generosity and her love of family.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Doyle Kinslow, with whom she shared 28 wonderful years of marriage, her parents, Homer and Myrtle Dennis, and four brothers and two sisters.

She is survived by her sister, Carolyn Dennis Hall, and her daughter, Kimberly Leathers (Steven). Helen’s legacy continues through her grandchildren: Steven Leathers (Brittney), Katie Hollaway (Denny), and Joshua Leathers (Melodie), as well as her ten great-grandchildren: Zach Leathers, Ashton Murphy, Kenzie Sexton, Candace Leathers, Kelsey Leathers, Caleb Leathers, Gavin (Peyton) Hollaway, Haven Hollaway, Emmerson Kate Hollaway, and Lainey Leathers. Helen also leaves behind many nieces and nephews who will cherish her memory.

Helen retired from Rich’s Products in Murfreesboro after 29 years of dedicated service. She loved shopping, and many memories were made during shopping trips with her family. She loved her family dearly and was always ready to offer a helping hand to those in need. Helen’s crocheted gifts will be treasured by her family for years to come, a testament to her skill and love.

Her family will fondly remember the decades of Christmas Eve mornings spent at her house, enjoying an amazing breakfast where many of them developed a lifelong love for chocolate gravy—a tradition they will carry on in her honor.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Compassus Hospice of Columbia, Tennessee, for the compassionate care they provided over the past two years.

The Pallbearers will be Steven Leathers, Joshua Leathers, Zachary Leathers, Ashton Murphy, Denny Hollaway, and Michael Yates.

Visitation will be held on Friday, December 20th, from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel in Murfreesboro, TN. A graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery will follow at 1:00 PM, officiated by her grandson, Pastor Joshua Leathers.

Helen’s kindness, warmth, and love will be deeply missed by all who knew her. An online guestbook is available for the Kinslow family at www.woodfinchapel.com.

