OBITUARY: Helen Elise Lee

Helen Elise Guggisberg Lee was born on July 7, 1930, in Nashville, TN to Helen (Grossenbacher) and Arnold Guggisberg. She is pre-deceased by her parents and her husband of 67 years, Herschel Neal Lee.

Helen spent her childhood on the Murfreesboro Pike family farm, Maple Lawn Dairy. In 1948 she graduated from Antioch High School as Valedictorian where she was voted Most Ambitious Girl, Most Studious Girl, and Girl Most Likely to Succeed. She served as her senior class secretary and treasurer, and played piano during intermission at school plays.

Immediately upon graduating from high school, she began working at National Life and Casualty as a secretary. She went on to work at the Internal Revenue Service, Nashville Electric Service and the Selective Service System, retiring after 25 years as the bookkeeper for architectural firm, Hart Freeland & Roberts.

On June 7, 1953, Helen married Herschel Neal Lee at First Evangelical & Reformed Church, the same church where her parents and her children were married. She was a devoted wife and helpmeet for 67 years. Helen has been known to say she was the “luckiest girl in the world” to be married to Herschel. Helen and Herschel had two children, Pam and Gary, who were dedicated to their mother’s care, along with their spouses, after Herschel passed in 2020.

Along with her church and her family, her lifelong friends were an important part of Helen’s life. Her best high school friends, Jean and Dot, remained close into their later years. In July, another high school classmate, Betty Jean Curry, celebrated Helen’s 95th birthday with her along with family and other friends.

In the 1990s Helen was delighted by the birth of two grandsons, Eddie and Preston Grau. These boys provided her much joy as she watched them grow and become exceptional young men. She has been blessed by their devotion along with their wives, Ellie and Julie. Visits with her great-grandchildren, EJ and Evvie, always brought smiles and laughter.

Helen is survived by daughter, Pamela Lee Grau (Doug), son Gary Preston Lee (Cindy), grandchildren, Edward Lee Grau (Ellie), Preston Douglas Grau (Julie) and Meredith Greer, great-grandchildren, Edward Lee Grau, Jr. and Evelyn Elizabeth Grau, sister-in-law, Peggy Lee White, and many nieces and nephews.

Her family is grateful for the loving care provided her by the nurses and caregivers at West Meade Place and Mary Queen of Angels, especially Cheryl Hersey.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Helen’s memory may be made to Mary Queen of Angels Associates Fund by calling (615) 353-6181 or by mailing a check to MQA Associates Fund, Mary Queen of Angels, 34 White Bridge Pike, Nashville, TN 37205, Att: Lindsay Gower.

Graveside service will be Saturday November 15th 11:00AM at Mapleview Cemetery. www.woodfinchapel.com