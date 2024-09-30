OBITUARY: Heinrich O. ‘Hank’ Kajetzke

Heinrich O. “Hank” Kajetzke, age 92, was born on April 20, 1932, and passed away on September 27, 2024.

Hank was born on a farm in Ruckschen Lithuania to Johann and Wilamena Ludwig Kajetzke.

Their heritage made it possible for them to leave their farm and relocate as refugees in Germany. While there, Hank studied to be a mechanical engineer which made it a way to support his family when they came to America. Later in life, he became a project engineer for large machinery used in the paper industry.

Soon after arriving in America Hank went into the Army where he became a Naturalized citizen.

He married Patricia Emerson on November 21, 1964, and later became the proud and loving father to Kenneth Richard and Carolyn Margaret.

His friends and family knew him to be a Loving, Kind man who did things his way while also loving and serving others.

Over the years he was able to fight and control many physical issues. Often being a leader in some of the new procedures.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Otto Kajetzke.

Hank is survived by his wife Patricia, his son Kenneth and daughter, Carolyn Fish, granddaughters, Jessica Fussell, Cassandra Eaton, and Brianna Kajetzke as well as grandsons, Ryan Kajetzke and Jacob Fish.

A Celebration of Life ceremony was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, September 29, 2024, at Advent Lutheran Church, 1700 Irby Lane Murfreesboro, TN 37127 with Rev. David M. Hood officiating. The Advent Church.org.

A graveside service with military honors will be held at a later date at the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN.

In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Avent Lutheran Church in memory of Hank.

An online guestbook for the Kajetzke family is available at www.woodfnchapel.com. Woodfin Memorial Chapel. (615) 893-5151.

For more obituaries visit https://rutherfordsource.com/obituaries/

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email