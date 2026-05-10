Heather Jean Gertz Witcher, age 38 of Murfreesboro, TN, passed away Monday, May 4, 2026. Born in Farmington, CT, she was the daughter of Linda Jean Camara Gertz of Meriden, CT, and the late Kenneth Donald Gertz, Jr. Heather was also preceded in death by her husband, Clint Jared Witcher and a brother, Kenneth Donald Gertz, III.

Heather is survived by her daughter, Ryleigh Jean of Manchester, CT; son, Matthew Jean of Manchester, CT; mother, Linda Jean Camara Gertz of Meriden, CT; sister Courtney Mingrino and her husband Daniel of Cheshire, CT; brothers, Anthony Martorelli, III and his wife Dawn of Meriden, CT, and Kyle Gertz of Cromwell, CT; and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at a later date at Roselawn Memorial Gardens.

An online guestbook for the Witcher family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Woodfin Funeral Chapel – Murfreesboro.

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