Heather Goulet, age 42, passed away May 2, 2026 at Ascension St Thomas Rutherford Hospital. She was born in Whittier, CA and a resident of Murfreesboro, TN. She worked as a Speech Pathologist.

Heather was preceded in death by her father, John Michael Nave. She is survived by her mother, Denise Nave; and sons, Grayson Michael Goulet and Grant Ian Goulet.

No service is planned at this time.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

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This obituary was published by Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home.

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