Hazel Juanita Harner Barrett, 87, passed away January 22, 2020 at Alive Hospice. Hazel was a homemaker and lifelong resident of Rutherford County.

Hazel loved her family; they were a source of continual delight to her and she poured her energy and talent into caring for them. Together with her late husband Joe, to whom she was married for 63 years, she taught them how to treat people and taught them the love of work and a love for God.

Her husband, Joe Barrett; parents, Ralph V. and A. Lorelle Harner; sister, Vera Harner Howlett and brother Gary Myron Harner have gone on before her. She leaves behind her sons, Danny (Rhonda) Barrett, Ronnie (Donna) Barrett, Michael (Jennifer) Barrett, Ben (Katina) Barrett. In addition to her children, she was blessed with an extended family of grandchildren, Eric (Missy) Barrett, Allison (Jay) Davidson, Christopher (Brandy) Barrett, Angela Barrett, Logan Barrett, Adam Barrett, Alex Barrett and Hayden Barrett; and seven great-grandchildren

Hazel has moved on to a new life. We will miss her and know that that she will enjoy her new life until we see her again. We will celebrate her life with visitation with the family from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Friday, January 24, 2020 at Jennings & Ayers Funeral Home; 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130.

Chapel service will be held on at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Jennings and Ayers Chapel with David Young officiating. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial where her grandsons will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Boulevard Church of Christ Meals on Wheels, 1112 N. Rutherford Blvd, Murfreesboro, TN 37130

Arrangements are under the direction of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 South Church St., Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422. Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.