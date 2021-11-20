Hazel C. Stacy, age 93, passed away November 18, 2021 at The Rutherford Memory Care facility.

She was born in Warren County and lived most of her life in Rutherford County. She was a homemaker and worked at White Stag.

Hazel was preceded in death by her parents, Denny L. Ritchey and Mattie Lou Etta Smith Ritchey; husband, Carl G. Stacy; brother, Junior Ritchey; and sisters, Grace Mayo and Irene Bell. She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl Garrett (Jimmy); four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be 11:00-1:00, Saturday, November 20, 2021 at Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home. Graveside service will follow at 2:00 PM at Coleman Cemetery with Bro. David Siler officiating. Burial will be at Coleman Cemetery with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 820 S. Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130. 615-893-2422 Please leave online condolences at www.jenningsandayers.com.