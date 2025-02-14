OBITUARY: Hayley Alexandra Huffaker

Hayley Alexandra Huffaker, age 23, of Murfreesboro, passed away at home on January 31, 2025.

She was a resident of Davidson County but resided in Rutherford County most of her life. Hayley received her BS Degree in Allied Health Technology from Middle Tennessee State University and had just completed her BSN in Nursing. Hayley worked as a Nurse Tech and was currently employed by Select Medical at St. Thomas Hospital and Stonecrest Medical Center.

Hayley is survived by her parents, Howard and Tracye Shelby Huffaker; Maternal Grandparents, Bill and Janice Shelby; Allison Davey (aunt), (Michael and Taylor Grace); Shirley Falls (great aunt): Thomas Daniel Huffaker (uncle), Pat Huffaker (great aunt) Joanne McGinnis (great aunt), Helen Dufala (great aunt).

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents; Thomas Huffaker Jr. and Alta Faye (Susie) Huffaker.

Hayley will be remembered as a loving daughter, granddaughter, niece and friend. She was an excellent student, a fierce competitor on the soccer field, loved traveling with her parents, cooking like her Nana and was so excited to become a Nurse. She was always smiling, ready with a hug for you, and always working hard to achieve her goals. She was a bright spot in our lives.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on February 23, 2025 at 3:00 PM in the chapel of Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, Murfreesboro, TN. (Photo Gallery viewing will begin at 2:30 pm)

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to St. Jude Research Hospital PO Box 1999, Memphis TN 38101.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN 37130 615-893-2422

