OBITUARY: Hayden Frymire

Mr. Hayden Wayne Frymire, age 35, of Woodbury, TN passed away Sunday, May 11, 2025. He was born in Hughes, AR to Danny Wayne Frymire and Connie White. Hayden worked installing fiberoptic cable. He loved spending time with his family. Hayden took his son fishing wherever he could to catch whatever would bite.

Hayden is survived by his mother, Connie White and her partner Pete; son, Ryder Frymire; sister, Tiffany Frymire; nephew, Wes Maynard; and a host of friends he cared for deeply. He was preceded in death by his father, Danny Wayne Frymire.

Visitation will be Sunday May 18th 12Noon until 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral service will be Sunday May 18th 5:00PM at Woodfin Memorial Chapel.

