OBITUARY: Harvey Lee Currie

Harvey Lee Currie, age 78 of LaVergne, TN, passed away Monday, July 7, 2025. A native of Trenton, TN, he was the son of the late Harvey Lee Currie, Sr., and Mary Frances Adams Currie.

Mr. Currie is survived by his wife, Joyce Ann Sanders Currie; son, Bryan (Aaron Doenges) Currie of Nashville; daughter, Katherine (Jeff) Duke of Murfreesboro, TN; sister, Patricia Jones of Magnolia, TX; and Five grandchildren.

A private family graveside service will be held 10:00 AM on Monday, July 14, 2025, at the Triune Cemetery in Williamson County, TN with Bryan Currie officiating. Burial will follow in the Triune Cemetery.

Mr. Currie was of the Baptist faith and a retired Electrical Engineer with the Whirlpool Corporation.

