Mr. Harvell Mell Price, age 82, of Murfreesboro, TN went to be with the Lord Friday, March 6, 2020 after a lengthy battle with pancreatic cancer. He was born in Trenton, TN to the late Emmett and Leona Mathis Price. Mr. Price proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Skywatcher for 2 years before becoming an educator. He mostly taught middle school and high school science. Mr. Price also worked as a principal in Union City, TN. He was a faithful member of Northside Baptist Church. Mr. Price took to making pocket knives and watching his granddaughter play basketball throughout middle Tennessee in his retirement.

Mr. Price is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharline Rasberry Price; son, Chris Price and his wife Andrea; granddaughter, Michaela Price all of Murfreesboro; sister, Janice Billings and her husband Ron of Franklin; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation with the family will be Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10:0am until 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Funeral services will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 12:00noon at Woodfin Memorial Chapel. Pastor David Bramble will officiate. Burial will take place in Evergreen Cemetery.

For those who wish, memorials may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network https://secure.pancan.org/site/Donation2?df_id=2681&mfc_pref=T&2681.donation=form1 or Rutherford Co. P.A.W.S. https://client.pointandpay.net/web/RutherfordCoTrusteeRCPAWS/.