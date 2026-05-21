Harry “Skip” Frederick Hauger, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, went home to be with the Lord on May 11, 2026, surrounded by family. He was born in Aliquippa, Pennsylvania, in Hopewell Township, on August 20, 1933, and was the son of the late Horace and Leoda Hauger.

Skip is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Betty Hauger. On the very first night they met, he confidently told her he was going to marry her. She laughed and said, “Yeah, right!” A year later, on September 22, 1961, they were married in Mississippi, beginning a beautiful life together filled with love, laughter, and unwavering devotion.

Skip is also survived by his son, Robert Michael Hauger and his wife, Donna, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; and his daughter, Julie Moses and her husband, David, of Harwich, Massachusetts.

He also leaves behind nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who lovingly called him “Pap.”

Skip proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during the Korean War, working on naval ships and specializing in missile and radar systems. He received an honorable discharge.

Throughout his life, he was known for his strong work ethic, resourcefulness, and ability to fix just about anything. He especially loved spending time outside in the yard. Some of his happiest moments were spent on the patio with Betty – drinking coffee, watching the birds, and reminiscing about the life they built together.

No matter what challenges life brought, he remained steady, positive, resilient, and grateful. He was never one to complain and always found joy in the simple things.

Skip was truly one of a kind – a man who made every year of his life meaningful. He loved the Lord deeply, loved his family wholeheartedly, and found beauty in life’s simplest moments. He lived with gratitude, integrity, humility, and a quiet strength that touched everyone around him. He will be profoundly missed and lovingly remembered always.

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This obituary was published by Smith Family Funeral & Crematory Services, LLC – Murfreesboro.

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