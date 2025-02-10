OBITUARY: Harold Thomas Reynolds III

Harold Thomas Reynolds III, age 76, passed away on Friday, February 7, 2025 at Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing.

Harold was a mechanic and a veteran of the U.S. Army.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Harold T. Reynolds Jr and Louise Ogles Reynolds; and wife, Linda Faye Daniels Reynolds.

Harold is survived by his son, Harold T. (Sabine) Reynolds IV; daughter, Irene (Craig) Leverette; step-son, Wayne and step-daughter, Donna; grandchildren, Emily Reynolds, Brooke Leverette and step-grandchildren of Wayne and Donna’s families.

The graveside service will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 12, 2025 at Mapleview Cemetery with Steve Puckett officiating. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please leave online condolences for the family at www.jenningsandayers.com Jennings and Ayers Funeral Home, 820 South Church Street, Murfreesboro, TN. 37130. 615-893-2422.

