OBITUARY: Harold Leon Hogg

Harold Leon Hogg, age 85 of Smyrna, TN, passed away Sunday, January 18, 2026, in Cold Spring, KY. Born in Paragould, AR, he was the son of the late Herbert Owen Hogg and Zelma Mildred Shaw Hogg. Mr. Hogg was also preceded in death by his wife, Linda Kay Moore Hogg who died in 2024, and two sisters, Sue Clark and Dorothy White.

Mr. Hogg is survived by sons, William Brian Hogg and his fiancé Susan Paul of Cincinnati, OH, and Christopher Leon Hogg of Smyrna, TN; daughter Rhonda Mitrik of Senatobia, MS; stepdaughter, Jackie (Shannon) Gibson of Smyrna, TN; grandchildren, Alex (Andrea) Waugh, Andrew Mitrik, Ian Hogg, and Connor Hogg; brother, Jimmy Hogg of Jonesboro, AR.

Visitation with the family will be held Monday, January 26, 2026, from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna. The funeral service will be held 3:00 PM Tuesday, January 27, 2026, at Woodfin Chapel, Smyrna with Pastor Shelby Hazzard officiating. Burial will follow in Mapleview Cemetery weather permitting, with family and friends serving as pallbearers.

Mr. Hogg was a member of Parkway Baptist Church and a U.S. Army veteran. He was a Real Estate Agent with Action Homes for 40 years, a member of Smyrna Lions Club and a member of the Gideons International Smyrna/LaVergne Gideon Camp.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Smyrna Lions Club or the Gideons International Smyrna/LaVergne Gideon Camp in memory of Mr. Hogg.

An online guestbook for the Hogg family is available at www.woodfinchapel.com.