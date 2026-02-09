Dr. Harold Leftridge Parker, age 96 of Murfreesboro died Friday February 6, 2026. He was born in Ft. Wayne, Indiana and had live in New York before moving to Tennessee, and was preceded by Opie Parker and Blanche Green Parker; sister, Shirley Jean Carlson.

Dr. Parker was appointed professor emeritus on his retirement, from Middle Tennessee State University in 1995 . He was chairman of Department of Philosophy, since its inception in 1971 unit his retirement. Dr. Parker began his academic career in Atlanta, GA at Morris Brown College while completing his PHD studies at Emory University. He was a graduate of Eastern Nazarene College and the University of Kansas, where he was elected to Phi Betta Kappa.

Dr. Parker went to from High School in 1946 to join the U.S. Merchant Marine During the Koren War, he entered the U.S. Army; sent into combat with the First Marine Division, the First Republic of Korea Division and the 45th Infantry Division.

He is survived by his daughter, Lisa Graves; granddaughter; Rachel Braun; nieces, Lora Hering, Debbie Ross, Rebecca Carlson; caregiver, Patricia Duplass.

A graveside service will be Tuesday Febuary 17th 1:00 PM at a the Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery.

